Gujarat flood: 20 lakh food packets distributed, 90 camps set up for affected people, says Smriti Irani

About 60,000 citizens given relief, says Smriti Irani . (ANI)

With no sign of relief yet for people in many parts of Gujarat from flood, the government continues to monitor relief operations in the state. It has so far distributed about 20 lakh food packets to the affected people and nearly 90 relief camps had been set up till now, ANI reported Union minister Smriti Irani as saying today. Speaking to reporters, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, who also holds an additional portfolio of Information and Broadcasting, said, “90 relief camps set-up till now, 60,000 citizens given relief. More than 20 lakh food packets distributed”.

Yesterday, state chief minister Vijay Rupani had assured that flood victims in Gujarat will get financial aid in next couple of two days, Indian Express reported. He had also said the government would conduct a survey of agricultural land and damaged houses. “Government is working towards bringing things back to normal in Banaskantha as soon as possible,” Rupani said. Last week, the chief minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of those who lost their lives in the flood.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme had said that the Centre has provided extensive relief to the states reeling under floods and also asked crop insurance firms to be pro-active to settle the claims of the affected farmers.

The Centre is monitoring the situations in Gujarat, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan. The army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and paramilitary forces are working in rescue and relief operations. “In this situation, everybody is going all out to help the affected people,” the prime minister said in his programme. To deal with the current situation, a round the clock control room is working with the helpline number 1078. Modi will visit Assam to take stock of situation tomorrow, Indian Express said.