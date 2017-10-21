Gujarat elections: OBC leader Alpesh Thakore meets Rahul Gandhi, confirms he is joining Congress

Major development in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections. (ANI photo)

In a major development in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, Alpesh Thakore, leader of OBC Ekta Manch, has announced that he will join Congress on October 23. Alpesh made this announcement after meeting Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. “Rahul Gandhi would be coming to our rally on Oct 23 and I will join the Congress party,” Alpesh Thakore, OBC Ekta Manch leader, said.

Hoping to garner support of various communities in Gujarat polls, the state Congress had invited Patidar quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel, Thakore community leader Alpesh Thakore and dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to join hands with the party to defeat the ruling BJP. Apart from these leaders, the Congress also hinted at forging a pre-poll alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and bringing on board Chhotu Vasava, the lone JD(U) MLA from the state.

Addressing a press conference here today, state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki expressed confidence that the party would easily win over 125 seats, out of total 182, with the support and blessings of all these leaders and parties.

In the Rajya Sabha polls, two NCP MLAs claimed to have voted for BJP candidate Balwantsinh Rajput despite their promise to vote for Congress leader Ahmed Patel. JD(U)’s lone MLA Vasava, whose party has formed the government in Bihar with the support of BJP, had voted for

Ahmed Patel, who eventually won the election.

The Congress is out of power in Gujarat for 22 years.