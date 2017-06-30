Gangster Anand Pal Singh: A man who is making news even after his death

Photo from Anand Pal’s Facebook page

More than 35,000 people of Rajput community in Rajasthan have planned to walk to the residence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Saturday demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death of gangster Anand Pal Singh, according to Shri Rajput Karni Sena. The man created much news in his lifetime and it is continuing even after his death. Days after he was killed by the cops, the Rajput groups have begun protests in several parts of the state and these are growing with the incidents of blocking of highways and some people indulging in arson in Shekhawati, Marwar, Alwar and Nagaur regions. They want the government to carry out a proper investigation in connection with the killing of Anand Pal, reports The Indian Express. Even the family of Singh has refused to accept his body until a CBI probe starts in his death.

So, who is Anand Pal Singh? The man was known for his role in driving the Rajput-Jat rivalry, especially with gangster Raju Theht. His arrest over the alleged murder of his once best friend Jivan Godara and his bitter relations with Khinvsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal made him enter police records. Born in a Ravna Rajput community at Sanvarad village of Nagaur, he was the first son of his family, younger than two sisters. As a grown up, he indulged in criminal activities that led to register 37 cases against him between 1992 and 2017. Out of these cases, as many as six were for murder including that of Godara, said the report quoting Police.

In 2012, he was arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad from a farmhouse in Jaipur for murder. Since then, he was transferred to various central jails including Bharatpur, Bikaner and Ajmer. However, in September 2015, he escaped dramatically from police custody on the way back to Ajmer prison from a court in Nagaur.

After years of effort, the cops found Anand Pal and in an exchange of fire with the police, he was killed. However, it took a lot of effort for the cops to find him. IG, Special Operations Group, Dinesh M N told The Indian Express that it was a team effort. They got help from district police in Nagaur and Churu as well as from the Haryana police in Sirsa. The cop further said that they asked Singh to surrender but denied and opened fired on the police personnel. This led them to fire in return, which resulted in his death. An inspector and two constables also received injuries in the encounter, said the IG.

After the death of Anand Pal, his unverified Facebook page has been flooded with messages hailing him.