Former civil servants write to PM Narendra Modi on Kathua-Unnao rape cases, say ‘India’s darkest hour now’: 10 takeaways

Enraged over the recent cases of rape in Kathua and Unnao, a group of 49 retired civil servants have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing to the “terrifying state of affairs” and sought strong action against the perpetrators.

Enraged over the recent cases of rape in Kathua and Unnao, a group of 49 retired civil servants have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing to the “terrifying state of affairs” and sought strong action against the perpetrators. The retired bureaucrats held Prime Minister Narendra Modi “responsible” more than anyone else as they pointed out both the cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and Madhya Pradesh’s Kathua. They wrote that their “hope has been destroyed” as they believed that the Prime Minister and his government would wake up to the alarming decline, take the lead in stemming the rot and reassure everyone, especially the minorities and vulnerable sections of society who fear for their life and liberty.

In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl from the Bakarwal community was heinously raped and murdered. The crime had taken place in the month of January. Missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. Eight people have been arrested for being involved in the crime. In another incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, a Dalit girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Here are 10 top takeaways from the hard-hitting letter:

1. The retired bureaucrats wrote that the unspeakable horror of the Kathua and the Unnao incidents shows that the government has failed in performing the most basic of the responsibilities given to it by the people.

2. Pointing towards the Hindutva issue, the letter said by giving sustainance to the brutality of one human being against another in the name of Hindus; “we have failed as human beings”.

3. Blaming the Modi government for the injustice and torture done to women, the letter said this is the darkest hour in post-Independence India, and the response of the government, the leaders of political parties is inadequate and feeble.

4. The government has failed very badly in their duty to protect the minority and weaker sections of the society. The letter expressed the rage of retired civil servants over the agenda of division and slammed the BJP for promoting the agenda.

5. In Kathua incident, the Sangh Parivar has been blamed for emboldening rabid communal elements to pursue their perverse agenda, the letter reads adding that in Unnao, the patriarchal feudal Mafia Dons used political power to rape and murder people.

The letter also asked PM Narendra Modi to take the following measures for those who have been the victims of hate crime:

6. Reach out to the families of the victims in Unnao and Kathua and seek their forgiveness on behalf of all of us.

7. Fast-track the prosecution of the perpetrators in the Kathua case and request for a Court directed SIT in the Unnao case.

8. Renew a pledge to offer special protection to Muslims, to Dalits, to members of other minority communities, to women and children so that they need not fear for their life and liberty and any threat to these will be extinguished with the full force of State authority.

9. The letter asked the government to remove its members who has been associated with hate crimes and hate speeches.

10. The need of the hour is to call for an All Party Meeting to deliberate on ways in which the phenomenon of hate crime can be tackled socially, politically and administratively, the letter read.