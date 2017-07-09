Darjeeling unrest: Foreign powers behind stir, have proof says Trinamool Congress

He said a handful of people are supporting those who want to divide West Bengal. (Source: IE)

The Trinamool Congress today claimed it has ‘definite proof’ that foreign powers are behind the ongoing unrest in the Darjeeling hills. “There has been support from foreign lands to the unrest in the hills and we have definite proof of that,” Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said. “We will fight to keep West Bengal united and we will never let it be divided,” said the parliamentary affairs and education minister.

He said a handful of people are supporting those who want to divide West Bengal. They are working against the people in the hills. The scenic hills erupted in fresh violence yesterday as supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, spearheading an agitation for a separate Gorkhaland, clashed with the police and set fire to a toy station and a police post. The GJM leadership claimed four of its supporters were killed in police firing.