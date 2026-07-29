Getting married is a major event that can affect your existing nomination under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme. The EPF Scheme, 2026 largely carries forward the existing framework relating to nominations from the earlier EPF Scheme, 1952.

Under the EPF Scheme 2026, once a member gets married, a nomination made before marriage becomes invalid.

The emphasis continues to be on maintaining an up-to-date and valid nomination so that benefits can be processed smoothly.

To ensure your spouse or other eligible family members can receive your EPF, EPS and EDLI benefits smoothly, you should submit a fresh e-nomination after marriage.

Marriage is a significant life event, and employees should review and update their EPF nomination promptly through the EPFO member portal. This ensures that the nominee details reflect their current family status and helps avoid delays or disputes during claim settlement.

Whenever there is a major change in a member’s family circumstances- such as divorce, remarriage, or the birth of children- it is advisable to review and update the EPF nomination accordingly.

Keeping nomination details updated ensures that records remain aligned with the member’s present wishes and reduces the possibility of administrative complications or competing claims in the future.

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Tips to prevent family claim disputes

The most effective way to minimise disputes is to keep EPF records updated at all times.

Members should ensure that their nomination details are accurate, review them after key life events such as marriage, divorce, remarriage, or the birth of children, and verify that personal information matches official records.

“Employees should inform their family members about the existence of their EPF account and maintain consistency across employment and KYC records, and also periodically review their nominations after other major life events, such as the birth of a child or changes in family circumstances,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services.

How to apply for EPF nominations online?

Members must submit nominations in accordance with the EPF Scheme, 2026. During the service period, e-nominations can be submitted and updated.

Pre-requisite for e-Nomination according to the EPFO website

1. Your valid mobile number. should be linked with Aadhaar.

2. Your name, DOB, and gender as per Aadhaar should be available.

3. Your address should be available; if not, then fill in the address on the profile page to fill in the new e-Nomination.

4. Your profile photograph should be uploaded; if not, then upload your profile photograph.

Steps to follow:

To file or update your EPF-nomination, visit unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in and click on ‘e-nomination’.

Now verify your EPF profile and click on ‘Proceed’.

Add EPF/EPS nominee details and e-sign the nomination PDF.

Once the given nomination details are verified, you will get a successful nomination message on the screen.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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