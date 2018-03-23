For chat with PM Narendra Modi, mobile numbers and email IDs of 13 lakh NCC cadets collected

The National Cadet Corps is set to collect the email IDs and mobile numbers of its 13 lakh cadets for an interactive session with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The National Cadet Corps is set to collect the email IDs and mobile numbers of its 13 lakh cadets for an interactive session with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These details will be given to the Prime Minister’s Office for an interaction with the PM on a later date. As per a report by The Indian Express, NCC has already collected the data from as many as 9 lakh cadets and hopes to complete the process in a fortnight.

DG NCC Lt Gen B S Sahrawat shared a letter with all the state directorates on February 23. The letter directed the directorates to share the information of NCC cadets such as Name, Mobile No, Email-ID and Remarks coln (column). The letter further mentions: “in case the cadet does not have the mobile, then the number of father/mother could be put with * (an asterisk) and relationship specified in Remarks coln. Email-ID, if not held, should be created with the help of NCC staff/ ANOs.”

As per the letter, the Prime Minister has expressed his desire to have a direct interaction with maximum cadets of NCC. As per the sources, the meeting with the NCC cadets comes after the DG NCC met the PM on Republic Day. PM Narendra Modi himself was an NCC cadet has expressed interest in interacting with all cadets across the country. As per the suggestions put forward, the mobile numbers of cadets are to be shared with the PMO.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is the largest voluntary uniformed youth organisation in the world. According to the Act of Parliament in 1948, NCC came into existence on the recommendations of the Cadet Corps Committee which was headed by P N Kunzru. During its start as many as 20,000 cadets were enrolled however now, this has risen nearly to 13 lakh cadets. It should also be noted that more than 30 per cent of the cadets in NCC are girls.