Share market today at close: The domestic equity markets closed Tuesday’s trade on a lower note. The Nifty 50 closed the session 10.60 points or 0.04% lower at 23,985.35, while the 30-stock basket fell 69.86 points or 0.09% to settle at 76,765.92.

Hindustan Unilever fell the most in the Nifty 50, closing 7.11% lower. It was followed Bharat Electronics, Coal India, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products, and other stocks.

However, IT stocks outperformed in today’s rangebound market, with Nifty IT rocketing 3.3%.

Share market today at 1:30 AM: Indian capital markets trade on a flat note, with a negative bias. The Nifty 50 was down 8 points or 0.03% to trade at 23,988, while the BSE Sensex was down 37.4 points or 0.05% to trade at 76,798.39.

Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Consumer Products, and NTPC were the major losers in the Nifty 50.

Banking stocks were underfperforming the broader market, with Nifty Bank trading 272 points or 0.48% lower at 56,815.

Share market today at 11:00 AM: The domestic equity markets were trading on a flat note, with a positive bias. The Nifty 50 was up 25 points or 0.10% to trade at 24,020, while Sensex surged 74 points or 0.10% to trade at 76,909.56.

Share market today at open: Indian equity indices opened on a lower note, but soon traded in the green on the back of cooling crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 opened 11 points or 0.05% lower at 23,985.15, while the BSE Sensex fell 62.46 points or 0.08% to open at 76,773.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Cipla, and HCL Technologies were the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading mainly in the red. This is despite a fall in crude oil prices. Brent Crude is now trading below the $90 a barrel mark. However, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start for Indian markets, down 59 points or 0.25%.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.96% higher at 23,995.95, while the BSE Sensex closed 1.02% higher at 76,835.78.

Key global and domestic cues for July 28, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Tuesday’s trade on a cautious note despite a fall in crude oil prices and a cool-off in the US-Iran fight. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 5.93% at the open. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 4.14%, and the Topix declined 2.91%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,299, compared with the index’s last close of 25,207.18.

On a temporary note, the Korea Exchange activated a sell-side sidecar on the Kospi, suspending trading, as South Korean stocks plunged. A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 futures index falls 5% or more for at least one minute, stopping trading for 5 minutes.

US Stock Futures

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading lower on Tuesday morning. Investors are bracing for a big week of megacap earnings and a Federal Reserve rate decision. Dow futures fell by 40 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.34%.

US markets on Monday

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrials rose 262.83 points, or 0.51%, to end at 52,210.08. The S&P 500 added just 0.02%, closing at 7,413.18. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.18% and settled at 24,932.08.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.98% lower at $81.80 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.70% lower at $87.74, trading significantly below the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices slipped 1.04% to trade at $81.74 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,061.70 an ounce, up 0.38%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,43,570 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.04% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,43,320 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,677.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.72% lower at $58.29 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 0.49%% to Rs 2.21 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,688.23 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,329.14 crore on July 27, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.03% lower at 101.50. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.68% to close at 95.91 to the dollar on July 27.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Transport sector’s stocks surged the most in Monday’s trade, rising 4.8% in market capitalisation. Further, E-Commerce stocks were followed by the Rubber sector stocks, which were further followed by the Small Finance stocks. However, the Oil & Gas Exploration sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.44%.