Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

Fake currency notes of face value of Rs 96,000 was seized and a woman was arrested from a house at Sahabanchowk area here during a raid, police said today.

Althogh the mastermind Md Ujir Sheikh managed to give police the slip, his wife Nazema Bibi (35) was arrested on charges of aiding an inter-state fake currency racket. Acting on a tip-off, Baishnabgarh police raided the house of one Md Ujir Sheikh on Friday night. The ream recovered 48 notes of fake Rs 2,000 denomination amounting to Rs 96,000.

Since Sheikh was not present at the house at the time, police arrested Nazema. Speaking to reporters, Nazema said that her husband has been running the racket for the past one year and he had asked her to keep the money in her custody. Police are on the lookout for Sheikh.