Explosion on Kolkata’s Dum Dum cant railway line, ten crude bombs recovered

Ten crude bombs have been recovered from the spot of the explosion. The police and railway police are present at the spot.

By: | Updated: April 9, 2018 11:18 AM
West Bengal: One person has been critically injured after an explosion at Kolkata’s Dum Dum cantonment railway line. Ten crude bombs have been recovered from the spot of the explosion. The police and railway police are present at the spot.

On Sunday, the West Bengal Police had recovered a dead shell from an under-construction tunnel of the East-West Metro project near Kadapara area. A team of police personnel from Beliaghata police station, along with Kolkata Police bomb disposal squad, reached the spot and recovered the dead shell from beside the rail tracks.

