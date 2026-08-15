Mumbai’s east-west road network has reached a crucial milestone with the opening of the final 1.40 km stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). The opening completes a 10.30 km signal-free connectivity between the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Western Express Highway (WEH).

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in a post on X, stated the Bharat Nagar Road-Vakola Junction Elevated Corridor is now operational, completing the final link in the SCLR network.

Underlining the significance of the opening, MMRDA described the new stretch as “one final link” creating “one seamless east-west corridor.”

The completed connection also provides a direct two-way link between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the Western Express Highway. As per the MMRDA, travel time on key journeys is likely to reduce by up to 35 minutes.

What changes for Mumbai motorists?

With the final section now operational, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road provides a continuous east-west connection across the Eastern Express Highway, Chembur, Kurla, BKC, Mumbai University, Kalina, Vakola and the Western Express Highway.

As per the MMRDA, the newly opened elevated stretch combines different sections of the SCLR network that were developed by the authority.

The completed connection is also designed to offer relief at some of the city’s key traffic congestions. MMRDA said motorists will be able to “bypass key congestion points like Vakola, Kalina and Kalanagar.”

The 1.40 km Bharat Nagar Road-Vakola Junction Elevated Corridor has been constructed under SCLR Extension Phase II.

BKC to Western Express Highway: How does the new connection work?

The final link provides direct interlinking for traffic moving in both directions between BKC and the Western Express Highway.

For travelling from BKC towards WEH, the completed connection provides direct access to the second level of the cable-stayed bridge, followed by seamless connectivity to the Western Express Highway.

In the opposite direction, vehicles travelling from WEH towards BKC get undisturbed connectivity from the Vakola Flyover to BKC through the newly opened elevated corridor.

The new section therefore completes the direct two-way road connectivity between BKC and WEH through the SCLR network.

What is the significance of the 1.40 km elevated corridor?

The 1.40 km stretch between Bharat Nagar Road and Vakola Junction provides the final connectivity required to integrate the different sections of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

The elevated corridor connects the Bharat Nagar Road side near Mumbai University with Vakola Junction and merges with the existing cable-stayed bridge network.

With this stretch becoming operational, MMRDA stated the SCRL now creates “one continuous network”, and completing the 10.30 km signal-free corridor between the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway.

The newly opened stretch serves as the final link connecting the different sections of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road network.