Elphinstone stampede: Central and Western Railways to get fourth Additional Divisional Railway Manager in Mumbai division

The decision to create the new posts for the Mumbai division comes in the wake of the Elphinstone Road station stampede last month, in which 23 people had lost their lives. (PTI)

The Railway Board has given its approval to create one more post of Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM)- one each for the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR)- in Mumbai division to look after the suburban infrastructure works, an official said. The decision to create the new posts for the Mumbai division comes in the wake of the Elphinstone Road station stampede last month, in which 23 people had lost their lives. The state-run transporter has taken several steps to boost the infrastructure and enhance passenger amenities. Creation of the new posts is one of the measures. “Till a few days back, the Mumbai division of the CR as well as the WR had one DRM and two ADRMs each. Third post of ADRM were recently created. The latest one is the fourth such post, which has been created following the Railway Board nod,” Ravindar Bhakar, Chief PRO of Western Railway told PTI. The new post will be in addition to the three ADRMs. The new ADRM will look after various works, planning and infrastructural projects for suburban sections in both CR and WR in Mumbai and report to the DRM, the senior most officer of the division,” he added.

There were demands to give special attention to the suburban section and to appoint additional high-ranked official to look after suburban specific projects. Honourable Railway Minister Piyush Goyal went through this demand, found it crucial and asked Railway Board to do the needful accordingly, Bhakar said. The shortlisting process of this forth additional post of ADRM exclusively to look after suburban projects is underway and it will be filled very shortly, Bhakar added.