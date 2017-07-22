Draft Zonal Development Plan of Zone D under Master Plan of Delhi prepared

The draft Zonal Development Plan of zone ‘D’, excluding the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, under the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2001, has been prepared, according to a government notification. (Representative photio: Reuters)

The draft Zonal Development Plan of zone ‘D’, excluding the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, under the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2001, has been prepared, according to a government notification. Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone is a colonial-era enclave in the national capital where most of the government offices and official residences of ministers, among others, are located. According to the notification by the Centre, issued on July 19, any objection and suggestions with respect to this draft plan can be made by the people. “The objection or suggestion may be sent in writing to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Delhi Development Authority, ‘B’ Block, Vikas Sadan within a period of 45 days from the date of issue of this notice,” it said.

A copy of the report and land use plan of the draft Zonal Development Plan of Zone ‘D’, excluding Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, is available for inspection in Master Plan section, at DDA office housed in Vikas Minar in IP Estate, on all working days, it said. The information is also available on the website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).