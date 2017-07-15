Double decker Volvo buses coming soon on Delhi -Mumbai, Delhi- Jaipur, and Delhi-Ludhiana routes, announces Nitin Gadkari

Double decker Volvo bus, which will run on alternative fuel can be manufactured in the country, Gadkari said. (IE)

Soon double decker luxury buses will ply linking Delhi -Mumbai, Delhi- Jaipur, and Delhi-Ludhiana, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said, in a bid to revamp public transport and curb private vehicle use. The Double decker Volvo bus, which will run on alternative fuel can be manufactured in the country, he added, as per PTI. There is also a plan to construct a separate lane for running electric trucks and buses on Delhi-Mumbai corridor, which can also run on diesel in city areas, he added. The buses which will run on alternative fuel like methanol, ethanol or electricity. The government’s priority is to promote clean fuel and cut on the huge Rs 7 lakh crore import bills that India incurs per annum.

“We will aim at reducing private vehicles. The way the number of private vehicles are increasing, we need to construct one lane every three years, that will cost too much. We need to discourage people from buying vehicles and improve the public transport,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. The minister said public transport on electric is the dream. He said a consultant to study automobile standards of Germany, France, UK and Sweden has been appointed. The government will accept its recommendations and run vehicles accordingly, he added.

Gadkari said India needs to reform its transport system as petrol and diesel vehicles cause much pollution. For electric transport, an electric line will be erected, he said. He also mentioned about Odd and Even formula, saying Delhi needs to try such options. Gadkari stressed on the fact that India is an electric and coal surplus country and The government have started 200 electric taxis at Nagpur and erected 25 charging stations. Earlier, he also had talks with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for running buses on ethanol as UP farmers can produce the fuel from sugarcane. Alternative fuel can reduce the logistic costs by 4 to 6 per cent and boost the economy, the report added.