Diarrhoea outbreak spreads in Kolkata, over 1,100 affected

Representative Image (Source: PTI)

With reports of more symptoms of diarrhoea from adjoining areas of affected wards of Kolkata Mucipal Corporation, over 1,100 people were so far affected due to the outbreak, official said on Tuesday.

As many as 10 wards of the corporation in the southern and eastern parts of the city have been affected.

“About 1,150 persons have been affected and 42 have been hospitalised so far,” state’s Director of Health Services Ajoy Chakraborty said.

According to him, the Health Department has approached the School of Tropical Medicine for testing of water samples from the affected areas.

“Without water related contamination such outbreak is unlikely to happen. This is due to a common source of infection,” said Chakraborty, adding that the problems were not aggravated because of the “efficiency of healthcare system” and no deaths have been reported despite the severity of the outbreak.

City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee had however claimed no contamination was found in the water samples collected from various places.