Demonetisation not a political step, but for national interest: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that demonisation step of the government issue but taken keeping in mind the interest of the nation. The measure taken to curb the black money is not about the electoral victory or loss for the BJP, he said.

Last month, he had said that the decision had frustrated several political parties and the step will help to check the menace of terrorism and fake money as well. He had also added that government was taking all steps to reduce the problems.

#DeMonetisation should not be seen as election issue, its not about electoral loss or victory;its only in national interest-HM Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/lSvnc07hL2 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

Since the step was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on November 8, the government had banned old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and the nation also witnessed long lines near ATMs and banks for the withdrawal of cash, returning empty handed in most cases.

This followed protests by several Opposition parties protesting against the implementation of the move even while suggesting, they were not against the motive behind it. They also organised rallies and bandhs in their protest. The Parliament during its winter session also saw disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with Opposition calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the issue, questioning while he could speak on the topic anywhere in the country, then why couldn’t in it.