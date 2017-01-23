Delhi University moves High Court against CIC’s decision to make Narendra Modi’s degree public

DU said that degree of a student is a private document and is a matter between the student and the university. (Reuters)

On Monday, Delhi University moved High Court after Central Information Commissions to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graduation degree public. DU said that degree of a student is a private document and is a matter between the student and the university.

A petitioner, Neeraj Sharma, who claimed to be from Aam Aadmi Party filed an RTI seeking Modi’s degree and all the names of the graduate in 1978 badge, the year Modi claims to have passed out of the University. Delhi University declined any information saying that this information had nothing to do with public interest.

But Sharma then moved to CIC who sanctioned the information and also fined the information officer Rs 25, 000, saying “If the degree related information is about a celebrity or an ordinary man, the access to information has to be provided by the public authority,” India Today reported. DU earlier confirmed that as per its records PM Modi completed his graduation in 1978 and was awarded a degree for the same in 1979. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the authenticity of Modi’s graduation certificate last year.