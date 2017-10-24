Crowd funding a kidney? What 2 Kerala villages did for a migrant worker will bring tears to your eyes

It is expected that Jayan will undergo the liver transplant next month. (Image: IE)

It is nothing less than extraordinary. In a rare win of humanity over a host of parochial considerations, two villages of Kerala arranged a sum of Rs 11 lakh within five hours in order to fund the kidney transplant of a migrant worker from Tamil Nadu. Several volunteers from Chingavanam and Pallam villages in Kottayam district went to the houses in their locality with buckets in hand to collect the funds needed to help Kulathuparambil Jayan, a 45-year-old from Madurai, who had been ironing clothes in these two villages over the last 20 years, according to a report by Indian Express. The fund collection campaign was organised by a voluntary outfit called Jayan Life Saving Samithi which is headed by five civic body representatives from the villages.

The entire campaign happened after a month-long planning effort which included various conventions and motivational sessions led by a Catholic priest in order to encourage people to contribute to the cause. Jayan said, “All the people in Chingavanam and Pallam know me as I has been pushing my mobile ironing unit from one house to another here for the last 20 years. I had feared that I would be left to die for want of money. Now, I realise how much the people of this region love me.

It is expected that Jayan will undergo the liver transplant next month. “We covered 2,000-2,500 houses in five wards under the Kottayam municipality to raise the money. Although the required amount was Rs 10 lakh, the campaign helped us generate Rs 11.25 lakh,’’ said Samithi head Tino K Thomas, who is also a municipal councillor.

Thomas also informed that the contributions came from everyone including middle-class families and daily wage workers. “The Samithi had requested daily workers to contribute a day’s wage, of around Rs 500. There are people who contributed sums ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 25,000. People were enlightened by Father Sebastian Punnasseri, who highlighted that anyone can face an emergency health situation that requires a huge sum for treatment.”

The process of campaign started almost a month ago which came in full swing after a meeting of the five municipality representatives from Chingavanam and Pallam villages. This was followed by ward-level public conventions and were aimed at sensitising people through a mobile public address system.