Congress Leader ND Tiwari seeking a BJP ticket for son Rohit Shekhar

Former Chief Minister of the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and presently the senior Congress leader, ND Tiwari is all set to change his loyalty and all this, for the sake of his son. Tiwari, a Congressman now seeks a BJP ticket for his son, for which he is in talks with necessary people.

Tiwari wants a BJP ticket for his son Rohit Shekhar from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.For this purpose, he has been in touch with central BJP as well as state level leaders. Apparently, they have given him a green signal regarding this matter.

Surprisingly, it was not long ago that ND Tiwari had failed to acknowledge Rohit Shekhar as his own son. Rohit Shekhar had filed a paternity suit against the Congress leader and it was only after various newspaper as well as DNA proofs that the court declared Rohit to be Tiwari’s biological son.

Following the trial, Narayan Dutt Tiwari had tied knot with Rohit Shekhar’s mother Ujjwala Sharma in Lucknow.

It seems like party swiping is the trend of this season. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a former BJP leader has left his stance and joined the Congress claiming it to be his ‘ghar -wapasi’. Navjot Singh Sidhu is right now trending with his last moment entry into Congress. He is being ushered with criticism from the opposition parties who are apparently dreaded with his last moment entry. There has been alliance between parties and party members and each one is trying to take up any pain to not lose out on any votes to win this election.