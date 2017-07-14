Citing job insecurity in IT sector, techie in Pune commits suicide

Gopikrishna Durgaprasad, who had worked in Delhi and Hyderabad earlier, joined an IT firm here recently and came to the city only three days back. His employer had put him up in the hotel, according to police. (Reuters)

“He wrote a suicide note before slashing his wrist and later jumped off the terrace of the four-storey hotel yesterday,” an official said. Police found the suicide note, purportedly written by the techie, in his room. “In IT, there is no job security. I am scared that I may not look after my family properly. Please take care of my family. I am worried about future, as we are not that strong,” the officer said quoting the note.

Durgaprasad was spotted lying in a pool of blood at around 4 am by the staff of the hotel who in turn alerted the police. The body was handed over to his relatives after postmortem. “We have registered a case and our investigation is underway,” he said.