Chinese troops enter India in Sikkim sector, jostle with Army jawans, destroy Indian bunkers

The face-off has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past ten days.

China has once again needled India. In yet another transgression, Chinese troops entered India in the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian Army personnel guarding the Sino-India frontier. During the incursion, they destroyed two bunkers, news agency PTI reported. The face-off has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past 10 days. Meanwhile, Chinese troops have also stopped a batch of Indian pilgrims proceeding on the Kailash Mansovar yatra, PTI reported quoting official sources.

The Indian troops had to struggle hard to stop the Chinese personnel from advancing further into Indian territory. They formed a human wall along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to stop the PLA personnel, some of whom also videographed and click pictures of the incident. The bunkers that were destroyed are in the Lalten area of the Doka La.

The transgression report was confirmed hours after PTI reported that China on Monday said it was in talks with India over the denial of entry to 47 Indian pilgrims who were scheduled to travel to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet through the Nathu-la pass in Sikkim. China last week refused entry to them. The pilgrims were scheduled to cross over to the Chinese side on June 19 but had failed to do so due to inclement weather. They had waited at the base camp and tried to cross again on June 23 but were denied permission by the Chinese officials.

Meanwhile, a flag meeting was also held between senior army officers of both the sides on June 20, but the tension still continues. It is not the first time that such a transgression has happened at the Doka La, a place at the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction. Earlier, the Chinese forces had in November 2008 destroyed some makeshift Indian army bunkers at the same place.