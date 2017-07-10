Chilli burger-eating contest in restaurant turns nightmare for Delhi student; here is a lesson for all

Gupta gorged away on the food without restraint, but the happiness quotient disappeared quickly and turned into a virtual tragedy. (Reuters)

The fun of participating in a burger-eating competition turned out to be a nightmare for a student in the national capital, as he ended up in a hospital with a tear in his stomach! The student named Garv Gupta had participated in a contest organised by a restaurant in the national capital to see who eats the most number of chilli burgers in a single day, the Times of India report says. Gupta gorged away on the food without restraint, but the happiness quotient disappeared quickly and turned into a virtual tragedy and he had to be rushed to the medics.

His condition deteriorated to such an extent that even doctors at the BLK Kapur Speciality Hospital were taken aback. After an endoscopy was conducted it was found that the inner lining of the stomach had burst and the torn area had to be removed through surgery, the paper said. While speaking to the paper, Doctor Deep Goyal said that too much consumption of chilli can have a direct effect on the lining in the stomach.

In another incident recently, a man in the national capital had gulped some liquid nitrogen which he attempted to drink as a cocktail in a pub in his effort to get high. Rather than getting intoxicated the man ended up having a hole in his stomach, Hindustan Times report said. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Gurgaon. After looking at his condition, doctors in the hospital immediately took him into surgery and found a huge hole in his stomach, something like an open book, which was caused by the powerful smoke of liquid nitrogen.

The man, speaking to the paper said he had started feeling uncomfortable soon after gulping the drink. After having another drink, he started having unbearable pain and he was also having difficulty in breathing.