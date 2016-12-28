Centre launches IVRS platform to address the problem of call drops

The IVRS system will be extended to the entire country very soon. Subscribers will receive an IVRS call from the short code 1955.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been taking various initiatives to address the problem of call drops faced by subscribers in mobile networks. The Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have installed more than 1,30,000 additional BTSs (Base Transceiver Stations) across the country during the period from June 2016 to October 2016 and further plan to install more than 1,50,000 additional BTSs across the country up to 31st March 2017.

In order to obtain direct feedback from subscribers and use that feedback to solve the problem of call drops, DoT has launched an Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) system in Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Goa on 23rd December 2016.

The IVRS system will be extended to the entire country very soon. Subscribers will receive an IVRS call from the short code 1955. They will be asked a few questions on the subject of call drops such as “Are they facing call drops in their area or not? They can also send a toll-free SMS to the same short code 1955, containing the location of city/town/village, where they might be facing the problem of frequent call drops.

The feedback of the subscribers will be shared with the Telecom Service Providers so that they can take corrective steps in the identified areas, to improve the mobile network for addressing the problem of call drops. “The platform is a channel to capture direct feedback from the consumers and this voice of the customer can be used to improve the services that are being offered to them,” said minister of communications Manoj Sinha.

“Initially the government will use the platform for call drops and will extend this to capture consumer feedback in other areas as well in the future,” added Sinha.