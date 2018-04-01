CBSE papers leaked on Whatsapp: 2 school teacher, one tutor held; here’s what they did

The Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economic papers were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively. (IE)

Three people, including two teachers of a private school in outer Delhi’s Bawana, were arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch in connection with the alleged leak of the Class 12 CBSE economics paper, police said today. The accused were identified as Rishabh and Rohit, teachers at a private school, and Touqeer, a tutor at a coaching centre in Bawana, they said. Touqeer had allegedly leaked the economics paper half an hour before the exam and sent it to the teachers on WhatsApp, the police said.

The Delhi Police had registered two cases in connection with the leaks. The first case relating to the leak of the economics paper was lodged on March 27 and the other pertaining to the mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economic papers were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively. The Crime Branch has questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared. Those questioned, including tutors and students, had revealed that they got the papers from someone else, an official privy to the probe said. There is nothing to indicate that money was charged for sharing these papers, he said.