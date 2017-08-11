Blue Whale Challenge: Indore boy noted tasks in school diary before trying to kill self

The first Blue Whale Challenge death in India was recorded on July 29 (Reuters)

The class VII boy from Indore, who tried to commit suicide in a deadly Blue Whale Challenge had been writing about the whole 50 stages of the game in his school diary. Hindustan Times reported that apart from this, some of his friends also knew about his involvement in the challenge but did not pay much heed to its consequences. According to police, there were no signs of self-harm on the boy. The 13-year-old boy tried to jump off the third floor of Chamali Devi Public School at Rajendra Nagar in Indore on Thursday, according to PTI. He was, however, pulled back by other students. The macabre game originated from Russia and has a series of tasks spread out for 50 days. It requires a person to watch horror movies alone, carve a whale figure on the body, waking up at odd hours and finally commit suicide.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhoopendra Singh has said he would write to the Centre for banning the online game. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also suggested the ban. Indore Sahodaya School Association chairperson Archana Sharma told HT they have now begun to sensitize school principles about the game and promote ‘Digital Safe’ initiative in schools. She said school students are aware of this game even if they are not following them.

She also advised the parents to monitor their children’s activities on mobile phones, which have become a necessity as students go out of the house for tuitions. The first Blue Whale Challenge death in India was recorded on July 29 when a class IX student from Andheri in Mumbai jumped to death from a building. Yesterday, a 14-year-old boy from Solapur was rescued by police from Pune when he went missing from his house to complete a task in the challenge.