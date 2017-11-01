BJP leader files PIL in Supreme Court, seeks minority tag for Hindus in eight states

They are objected t their basic rights which is guranteed under Articles 25 to 30. (PTI)

A PIL has been filed by Delhi BJP leader in the Supreme Court seeking minority status for Hindus in eight states where the community’s population has fallen, according to the 2011 Census. According to the 20111 Census, Hindus are minority in Lakshadweep (2.5%), Mizoram (2.75%), Nagaland (8.75%), Meghalaya (11.53%), J&K (28.44%), Arunachal Pradesh (29%), Manipur (31.39%) and Punjab (38.40%), Indian Express reported.

According to the PIL filed, Hindus are being deprived of their minority rights illegally and arbitrarily to the majority population because neither Central nor the state governments have notified Hindus as a ‘minority’ under Section 2(c) of National Commission for Minority Act. They are objected to their basic rights which is guranteed under Articles 25 to 30. Along with BJP leader, the petition has also been filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay.

According to DNA, the minorities are not getting the legitimate share the deserve because of non-identification and non-notification of minorities at the state level. It further mentioned that Chritians are majority in Nagaland, Goa, Mizora, Meghalaya, yet they are treated as minorities.