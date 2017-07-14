Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was always comfortable with BJP, has anti Congressism is in his blood, says Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was always “comfortable” with the BJP. (IE)

According to Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was always “comfortable” with the BJP and never can be happy with the Congress because “anti-Congressism is in his blood.” Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange programme, Modi said,”Nitish Kumar was always comfortable in the company of BJP and he was most comfortable when he was the railway minister under Vajpayee (in the AB Vajpayee government from 2001-2004). That was the golden period of his political career.”

The former deputy CM of Bihar, Modi has put some serious allegations of corruption against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and his son and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Last week, CBI had lodged a complaint against former Railway Minister and his family including five others. Modi hinted that earlier last week, Thursday he received help from “people inside the (Bihar) government” in obtaining the files to “expose” the RJD leadership.

He said,”Nailing Lalu Prasad is not very difficult. He is very casual in his approach. He may not even remember the official names of his children. He doesn’t know how many properties he has.” The BJP leader added that Mahagathbandhan in Bihar would not likely to fall soon, but would not last its full term.

As per IE report, Modi also claimed,”“Lalu Prasad will be the last person who would be pulling down this government. Even if Tej Pratap Yadav is removed from this government, this government will continue. It may be crippled. Lalu will never make an effort to pull down the government. It (the coalition) might run for six months or one year.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of resigning even as pressure mounted on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son to quit the post. A visibly defiant Tejashwi interacted with media days after CBI had registered an FIR against him in connection with corruption charges. In a no holds barred attack, Tejaswi claimed the registering of the FIR was a conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as they fear him. Tejashwi said that BJP fears his father Lalu Prasad and was constantly trying to break the Grand Alliance in Bihar. He also took a dig at a section of media by terming it BJP minded and said that they were frustrated as the alliance between RJD and JD(U) was still intact. Tejashwi also said he did not have a mustache during a time of alleged corruption which was mentioned in the FIR.