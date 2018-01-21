Bawana warehouse fire: Delhi government orders probe into the incident

“Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties reported. Monitoring the situation. Ordered enquiry,” Jain said in a tweet on Saturday. (PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has ordered a probe into the fire incident in a plastic warehouse in west Delhi’s Bawana area in which as many as 17 persons were burnt alive or asphyxiated and 30 others injured. “Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties reported. Monitoring the situation. Ordered enquiry,” Jain said in a tweet on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Jain rushed to the site of the fire. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta and North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Preety Agarwal also reached the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Agarwal said: ” I got the information about fire at 9 p.m. (on Saturday) and we rushed to the spot. The fire is under control now.” According to fire officials, at least 17 people, including 10 women, died in the fire. “Seventeen bodies have been taken out from the warehouse. As many as 30 persons, including some women, have reportedly sustained burn injuries. Some others are still feared trapped inside,” he said, adding that the condition of four persons is critical.

The officer said the fire in Bawana Industrial Area was reported to the control room around 6.20 p.m., following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused after three hours. “Police as well as fire brigade and ambulances were rushed to F-83 in Sector 5 of Bawana Industrial Area. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said. He also said police would register a case. “Owners of the factory have been identified and will be questioned about the licensing aspect and negligence,” Gupta said.

A man who jumped from the second floor of the building in a bid to save himself later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The victims were trapped in the basement, first and second floors when the fire spread from the basement to the floors above, the police officer said. The bodies have been kept in mortuary for identification. The relatives of some of the deceased and the injured have been informed, he added.