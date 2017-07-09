Bajrang Dal activist horrifically assaulted in Mangalore; grievously injured man reported to be in critical condition

The assaulters too were on a bike and had been following the Bajrang Dal activist Chiranjeevi and launched their attack catching him by surprise. (Representative image PTI)

In a horrific case in Mangalore in Karnataka a Bajrang Dal activist was assaulted by unknown men and left grievously injured. The crime has not been tagged as political or personal enmity as yet, but what has emerged is that the man named Chiranjeevi was driving his bike but was reportedly being followed by some men on Saturday night. The assaulters too were on a bike and had been following the Bajrang Dal activist Chiranjeevi and launched their attack catching him by surprise. The sequence of events was revealed by the police. A case has been lodged but exactly who the perpetrators were is unclear, according to Aaj Tak. The nature of injuries on Chiranjeevi indicate that the assaulters intended not to just send a warning to Chiranjeevi, but had the intention to kill. This was indicated from the fact that his head, in particular, was targetted and the injury is horrific in nature. That is because the attackers used a sword and the force involved was considerable. It is not known what happened to the sword, whether the assaulters threw it away or took it away with them.

Chiranjeevi lay on the street bleeding profusely before he was taken to the hospital and a police complaint was lodged. It is also not clear if there were any witness to the event or if anyone tried to intervene in the fight to ensure Chiranjeevi’s life was saved. The area that the attack happened is not a lonely one but the fact that there was darkness aided the assaulters in carrying out their attack. No names have been revealed by police as suspects so far. Whether Chiranjeevi’s political affiliations had anything to do with or it was a personal grudge that was at the centre of animosity is as yet unclear.

Karnataka over the recent weeks has been in the news for the anti-Hindi drive by some organisations that have plastered-over Hindi signages on the Bangalore metro and also ordered some places not to have anything to do with the language.