Coal production from captive and commercial mines rose 9.61% year-on-year to 14.78 million tonnes (MT) in July 2026 from 13.48 MT a year earlier, strengthening the sector’s contribution to domestic supplies and the government’s push to reduce import dependence.

Dispatches from these mines exceeded production during the month, reaching 17.49 MT. The performance extended the sector’s growth trajectory amid improved operational efficiency, higher mining productivity and better utilisation of available capacities.

Cumulative production during the first four months of FY27 increased 6.29% to 63.16 MT from 59.42 MT in the corresponding period of FY26. Production was also 17.57% higher than the 53.72 MT recorded during the same period of FY25.

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Coal dispatches rose to 70.14 MT during April-July FY27, compared with 66.02 MT in FY26 and 45.97 MT in FY25. Dispatches grew 6.24% year-on-year and were 52.57% above the FY25 level, highlighting the expanding role of captive and commercial mines in meeting the country’s energy and industrial requirements.

The sustained increase in domestic output is expected to lower reliance on imported coal, conserve foreign exchange and strengthen supply-chain resilience. Coal remains a critical raw material for power generation and energy-intensive industries, making higher production and timely dispatch essential for energy security.

The coal ministry said it would continue efforts to unlock the sector’s potential by addressing supply-side constraints and improving coal availability through policy interventions, regulatory oversight and stakeholder support.

The government expects rising production from captive and commercial mines to advance the Atmanirbhar Bharat objective by strengthening coal self-reliance and ensuring dependable supplies for India’s growing economy.