Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Nitin Gadkari, Kapil Sibal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants him to do this

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday shared a ‘suggestion’ for his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. Chouhan, referring to Aam Aadmi Party chief’s recent apologies to several opposition politicians, said the Delhi CM should either come out with one single list, or he should formulate a common apology note. “Arvind ji, if you take my advice then come out with one list, it will be easy to apologise one by one. Or, get a common apology note formulated: ‘To whosoever it may concern’ (Arvind ji, meri salaah maane to ek list bana lijiye, bari bari se sabse maafi mangne mein asaani hogi. Ya fir, ek maafinama tyaar karva lijiye: ‘To whosoever it may concern’),” the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

Chouhan’s suggestion was actually a jibe at Kejriwal’s gesture of apologising to the politicians. Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal had apologised to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for leveling unverified allegations. In his letter to Nitin Gadkari, Kejriwal said, “I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure.”

Kejriwal and Gadkari have filed a joint application seeking withdrawal of the defamation case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. This apology came two days after the AAP chief had sought an apology from senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Kejriwal has also apologised to Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal have reportedly contended that a number of defamation cases against him are hampering party’s resources. Speaking to media, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that party will apologise to whoever it has hurt. “We will apologise to people who we have hurt. We’re here to serve the people, we do not have the time to go to courts for such issues. We’re here to build schools and hospitals for the welfare of people,” Sisodia was quoted as saying by ANI.

AAP Chief’s apology to Majithia had turned into a big political controversy. Party’s Punjab unit slammed Kejriwal over his decision, while the state chief Bhagwant Mann and co-president, Aman Arora, resigned from their posts. Later, Kejriwal held a meeting with the protesting legislators and explained to them reason behind the apology. Kejriwal reportedly told the MLAs the decision was taken with the aim of investing energy into development-related work for people of Delhi. His apology was reportedly accepted by the legislators.