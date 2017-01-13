Around 2,500 NRIs return to Punjab to back AAP in Assembly elections

NRIs come back to Punjab to support AAP. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party’s support from Non-Resident Indians abroad may benefit the party in Punjab in the Assembly elections. According to a report by NDTV many NRIs who are resident of Punjab have come back the party to win the Punjab elections. If AAP could surprise the nation by winning four seats in parliamentary elections, contesting Punjab elections may be not so far-fetched.

NRIs told NDTV that if there can be good governance abroad they believe that there can be good governance in India as well. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been campaigning across Punjab telling people to remove Akali-BJP and Congress and give AAP a chance at forming the government. According to AAP, there are 2,500 NRIs who have come their homes abroad to support the party in Punjab.

You May Also Like To Watch:

Punjabis residing abroad is not a new phenomenon, 1 out 5 persons abroad is a Punjabi. The NRIs told NDTV they left their jobs here to go abroad because they felt the nation did not give them favourable returns. The Aam Aadmi Party gets 20% of its funding from NRIs, according to NDTV.

AAP developed a “Chalo Punjab” campaign urging NRIs to support the party and its agendas, some of whom have come back to their native town and others are making phone calls to prospective voters by cold-calling. Last week, Kejriwal had said that he has shortage of resources to fight the Punjab Assembly elections.