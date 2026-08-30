The succession chatter around HDFC Bank is gaining ground. After Sashidhar Jagdishan ruled out seeking a reappointment, the immediate question that’s doing the rounds is who will run India’s largest private-sector lender next. No successor has been named yet but one familiar name is coming up in industry conversations and has emerged at the centre of the race.

Many banking sector analysts believe that the HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha could emerge as a potential candidate for the top job. According to a Reuters report, citing sources familiar with the matter, Bharucha is “one of two options” for HDFC Bank’s next CEO. The bank is simultaneously looking for an external candidate, the report highlighted.

Jagdishan, who has led HDFC Bank since October 2020, informed the board that he would not seek another term and will retire at the close of business on October 26, 2026. The bank said on Saturday that it would fast-track the process of appointing his successor.

Why Bharucha is the name to watch

Bharucha is one of HDFC Bank’s longest-serving senior executives and has been closely involved with the institution almost from its beginning.

According to HDFC Bank’s disclosures, he joined the lender in October 1995, became a board member in 2014 and was elevated to Deputy Managing Director in April 2023. He is currently responsible for providing strategic direction to a large part of the bank’s assets franchise, spanning retail loans, rural banking, MSMEs and several wholesale banking businesses.

HDFC Bank has previously highlighted his work in credit and risk management, including developing risk frameworks and helping with integration during mergers and acquisitions.

The RBI in January 2026 approved Bharucha’s reappointment as Deputy Managing Director for three years from April 19, 2026 to April 18, 2029. That also leaves him room under the central bank’s tenure rules to move into the top job. Reuters reported that Bharucha would reach the 15-year limit applicable to a whole-time director only in 2029.

A high-stakes succession

The decision comes at a sensitive point for HDFC Bank. Jagdishan’s final year has been marked by unusually intense scrutiny following former chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation in March over concerns about practices he said were inconsistent with his personal values and ethics. An external legal review commissioned by HDFC Bank subsequently said it found no evidence to substantiate those concerns.

Moreover, the bank’s board imposed penalties on Jagdishan and other executives following a review of deposit-pricing arrangements.

Investors are also still assessing the impact of HDFC Bank’s 2023 merger with HDFC. The bank’s shares have fallen about 27% this year so far, adding another layer of importance to the leadership transition.

Bharucha has the advantages of continuity, institutional knowledge and decades inside HDFC Bank. The unanswered question is who the bank chooses as the external alternative and, ultimately, which name the RBI approves.

Whoever it would be, the job is cut out for them. They would have the tough task of getting the bank’s top leadership in place.