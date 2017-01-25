Kashmir: Massive avalanche hits Army camp in Sonmarg; major dead, 2 missing

Seven other army men also fearing missing due to the incident, a rescue operation has been launched to find out the missing one. (AP)

A massive avalanche today hit an army camp in Kashmir’s Sonmarg area, in which a major has reportedly been killed. While 8 army personnel were earlier reported to have ben trapped, 6 have been rescued during the operation which was immediately launched. Efforts are on to find the others too. A police official said rescue teams are trying to trace the officer of the rank of Major.

An avalanche has also hit another other part of Sonmarg (Badoogam village in Tulail area of Gurez) in which four civilians, members of same family, have been killed. The avalanche buried the house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir. The avalanche had struck in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official revealed. He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19). Lone’s other son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall yesterday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.

