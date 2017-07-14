Army introduces state of the art ballistic helmets for jawans, says provide safety, hands free communications features

Newly developed helmets will help soldiers to move quickly because of their light weight. (ANI)

The Indian army is all set to equip its soldiers with state of the art helmets. It has introduced ‘Ballistic helmets’ which are lighter and can also save soldiers from bullets up to 9 mm fired from 20 meters, ANI quoted the manufacturer of these helmets MKU India as saying. Till now 7500 helmets have been received in the first lot. Out of these, nearly 2500 have been issued to soldiers who are on United Nations deployment.

The statement further said that about 6,000 helmets are undergoing ballistic tests. It added that the newly developed helmets will help soldiers to move quickly because of their light weight. Total procurement of 1,58, 279 of these helmets will be done for the use of the Army, Navy and UN soldiers in the first lot.

These helmets will be of two kinds, normal ballistic helmets and the command ballistic helmets. The later ones will be compatible to put hands free communication devices. Earlier helmets did not have such facility and protection. The agency further said that the Navy would also get about 13,981 ballistic helmets of the total requisition. The army is also planning to issue these helmets to soldiers who are deployed on the Line of Control (LC), Line of Actual Control (LAC) and to personnel involved in counter terrorism operations and counter insurgency.

The ballistic proofing of helmets is being done at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL). About 30,000 helmets will be received in couple of months and the entire procurement likely to be acquired in next two years. Defence forces in total require 3, 28, 214 helmets, ANI said.