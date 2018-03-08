Andhra Pradesh Budget 2018-19 Highlights: Focus on education, villages amid demand for Special Status

FILE PHOTO: N. Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, speaks during the India Economic Summit 2014 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi, India November 6, 2014. REUTERS

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2018-19 Highlights: Amid the ongoing tussle with the Centre over Special Category Status (SCS) demand for Andhra Pradesh, the state’s finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu today presented a Rs 1.91-lakh-crore budget, and projected a revenue surplus of Rs 5,235 crore, for the financial year 2018-19. Ramakrishnudu said the government has vowed to make “every citizen in this state a happy person.” The minister said, “A happy state is to be built on the pillars of sustainable and equitable socio-economic development, environment conservation, preservation and promotion of culture and, last but not the least, good governance.”

The minister said that the state is at “crossroads” because of ” increasing indifference of the Central government in extending our entitlements as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the assurances made by the then Prime Minister on the floor of Rajya Sabha (in February 2014).”

However, the finance minister expressed hope that steps taken by the state government would take Andhra Pradesh forward and help maintain high growth rate. “AP is the only state that has the power and knowledge to create an ecosystem of the knowledge economy that is innovative and futuristic,” the finance minister was quoted as saying by PTI.