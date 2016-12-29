Air Marshal SB Deo to be new Vice chief of IAF; Air Marshal C Hari Kumar to take charge of Western Air Command

Air Marshal SB Deo was commissioned into the fighter stream in 1979.

Air Marshal SB Deo will be the next Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Air Marshal SB Deo will take over from Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa who is all set to be the new IAF chief. Deo will hand over charge of the Western Air Command to Air Marshal C Hari Kumar. Air Marshal SB Deo was commissioned into the fighter stream in 1979.

He has held various important assignments at various stages of his service. The Air Marshal has been a Fighter Combat Leader, A2 qualified instructor and Directing Staff at TACDE. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington. Air Marshal SB Deo AVSM VM VSM was Chief Operations Officer of a frontline forward base and commanded Air Force Station Jodhpur. Prior to taking over as Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Air Command, he was Director General Air Operations at Air Headquarters and Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Air Command.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief was presented an impressive ceremonial Guard of Honour in front of HQ Western Air Command. The Air Marshal is married to Mrs Anjna Deo and they have a son who is a fighter pilot. He is an avid reader and is interested in creative writing and technology, says the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa will take over from the current IAF chief Arup Raha on January 1, 2017. Significantly, BS Dhanoa commanded a fighter squadron and himself flew numerous night strike missions in the mountainous terrain during the Kargil Operations. The new IAF chief takes over at a time when the air force is all set to induct new fighter aircraft. From Rafales to the LCA Tejas programme, the IAF is set to get lethal combat power.