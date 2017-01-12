After BSF jawan’s Facebook row, CRPF soldier sends heart-rending YouTube video message to PM Narendra Modi

CRPF Jawan sends video message to PM Narendra Modi.

After BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur, Constable Jeet Singh of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted a video with a message that is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently deployed in Mount Abu, the constable hails from Mathura. In his video, he has appealed the PM to look into the facilities that are provided to the paramilitary forces.

Watch the Video here-

The CRPF Jawan in his video also said that the facilities that there is discrimination between the army and the paramilitary personnel, while the former are given pension, the latter is kept away from it even after 20 years of service. He also said that even teachers are paid a handsome salary along with paid leaves for them to spend time with their families and on the other hand the CRPF jawans are not even entitled to spend one day with their loved ones even after spending days in the dense forest.

The Jawan in his video message to the PM also states the pain that he feels when after doing so much for the country, they don’t even have the ex-servicemen quota and are given no medical facilities.