Aadhaar card bank account link: Robert Vadra attacks PM Modi over hurry, paints doomsday scenario over ATMs, credit cards

Hitting out at the Modi government over its policy to link Aadhar card with bank accounts, Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, said that the country now has to be prepared for a situation where people will not be able to operate their ATM. “India…. Let’s be prepared for a situation where we are not able to swipe our card; unable to get our salary transferred to bank accounts; or cannot operate the ATM, ” Vadra wrote in a Facebook post. Vadra also slammed the government over its hurriedness to implement the policy. “WHY Are you in a HURRY? ARE you WELL PREPARED ? ” he said, adding “or after implementing it will be reversed and create more uncertainty and confusions.”

The government has set December 31st as the deadline for linking their Aadhar card with bank accounts. Vadra accused the central government of “creating new problems” for the common man everyday without resolving the existing issues.

“Have all problems in our country been resolved, that new ones are being created everyday, for the common man? Do we have proper laws and enforcement to deal with the privacy of the Aadhar card? There are numerous such questions in the mind of every citizen!” Vadra wrote in a long post.

Raising an “important” question to the Modi government, he asked,”how much time will a bank take to re-activate the account after deactivating it?” He added, “This question till date has not been answered!”

“Sarkar (government) can’t make the citizens guinea pigs, to experiment till the basic infrastructure is in order to implement the change. Each time simply stating that the ‘intention of the government wasn’t wrong’ will not work or be accepted,” Vadra stated.

Earlier Vadra had alleged that senior BJP leaders were stalking him online and using his posts “as crutches” in their election campaigns in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. “Senior BJP leaders seem to be obsessed with me and my family. They are stalking me on social media and doing a cut/paste of my pictures to tweet,” Vadra tweeted. He had also posted a screengrab of senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s picture tweet of Vadra and his wife Priyanka Gandhi. Vadra had posted the pinned picture on January 12 to wish her on her birthday.