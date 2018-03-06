4 killed in Haryana after fuel tank of a car exploded

Police personnel rushed to the spot.

In a bizarre incident, four people were killed after the fuel tank of a car exploded and subsequently the vehicle collided with a truck on GT Road near Haryana’s Shamgadh village in Karnal. Police personnel rushed to the spot. Further details awaited.

Recently in Haryana, five people including a woman and a three-year-old girl, were killed while 14 others injured when their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck near Neemriwala village on Bhiwani-Charkhi Dadri road. In another road accident, a 27-year-old person was killed three others sustained serious injuries when their car rammed into road divider on NH-1 near Ambala cantt.