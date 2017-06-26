Tubelight collection day 3: Ahead of Eid day, Salman Khan powers take to Rs 64.77 crore

Expectations from the box office collections of Tubelight are huge.

Tubelight collection day 3: Although expectations from the box office collections of Tubelight were huge but the Salman Khan movie could not even garner Rs 65 crore on the opening weekend. In the first three days, the big Eid release of Salman Khan has collected Rs 64.77 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. However, as Eid is being celebrated on Monday, the collections are likely to witness an upward trend keeping thereafter in view the festive season. Notably, Salman Khan’s Tubelight failed to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, as it managed to mint only Rs 21.15 crore on day one, according to a PTI report. The news agency reported that according to the producers, “the movie has clocked Rs 21.15 crore at the box office on the first day of its release.”

The 51-year-old actor’s 2016 Eid outing Sultan opened at Rs 36.54 crore, while Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 36.50 crore on the first day and film distributors are saying the box office figures of Tubelight are disappointing. The Kabir Khan-directed movie, which released in 4,400 screens nationwide on Friday, was expected to open between Rs 25-30 crore. The movie has hit the theatres three days before Eid.

“The film saw a disappointing opening. We expected it to open at Rs 30 crore but it has opened very low as compared to any Salman Khan film. People have not liked the content much…so it’s not doing well,” film distributor Rajesh Thadani told PTI. “Going ahead, we predict it should do a business of Rs 55-60 crore over the weekend,” he had added.

PTI reports that another leading distributor, Akshaye Rathi too thinks this is the lowest opening for any Salman Khan film in the recent past. “Tubelight has got a poor opening. There could be various reasons for the low day one collection, like usually people don’t go out during the holy month of Ramzan. But we are hopeful that it will pick up next week. On Monday, the film should do a business of nearly Rs 25 crore,” Rathi says.

Tubelight is the official remake of Hollywood war- drama, Little Boy. Set against the backdrop of 1962 India-China war, Tubelight has Salman’s sibling Sohail Khan, playing his reel life brother. The movie also stars Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tang.