Sonu Nigam turns 44: Shaan, Mika Singh among those who wished; check Twitter reactions

His musical journey so far demonstrates to the world his variegated talent with stellar performances across genres. (Source: PTI)

The social media is in an exultant mode as the Indian music stalwart Sonu Nigam turned forty-four today. A singer by birth, Sonu gave his first stage performance at the age of four, alongside his father Agam Kumar Nigam to sing ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. His musical journey so far demonstrates to the world his variegated talent with stellar performances across genres. He represents the coming of multiple genres of music in convergence- from romantic Bollywood songs like Main Hoon Na, mellow songs like Sandese Aate Hain, and the inflaming Yeh Dil from Pardes to his evergreen classical renditions.

Neither language nor national boundary has ever limited him from showcasing his melodious voice. He is a multi linguistic singer who has proficiently sung in more than 12 languages including Oriya, Tamil, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Nepali. He has also collaborated with international music superstars like Avicii, David Guetta and Britney Spears. Produced by Guetta, he featured in the song ‘The One’ alongside Jay Sean. Having added such exquisite feathers to his artistic hat, he has also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Kash Aap Hamare Hote’ and ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’, and played the lead in the 2004-movie ‘Love in Nepal’.

Bollywood singers Shaan and Mika Singh were among those who wished Sonu Nigam. Here are more wishes:

Sonu Nigam’s latest song Gori Tu Latth Maar from the movie Toilet- Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar got released last week. Celebrate his birthday today by listening to his symphonic numbers as you enjoy the seasonal rain showers.