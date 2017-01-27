Sanjay Leela Bhansali viciously attacked on Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati sets; security fires shots in air

Sanjay Leele Bhansali was attacked on the sets of Padmavati, starring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. (Indian Express)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted today when factions opposed the plot of his upcoming Padmavati, starring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Rajput protestors attacked the sets on the grounds that the movie was historically inaccurate. The director was slapped and his clothes were torn in the chaos that ensued, even as his security fired in the air to stop the assault. Bhansali had to eventually call the police to ensure the safety of his sets. It is not known so far whether Shahid and Deepika were harmed during the assault. The film is currently being shot in Jaipur and recently Bhansali had provided Deepika and Shahid with extra security to keep them safe.