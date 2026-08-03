Travelling to the US has become tougher with stricter rules now in place for most foreign citizens. Meanwhile, the Department of State is piloting a nonimmigrant visa expedited appointment program at select US embassies and consulates until December 31, 2026. This is a voluntary program, and applicants can choose to participate if they need their visa processed faster.

“The rule does not list specific countries. Applicants must check travel.state.gov or the visa scheduling system to see whether their consulate offers this option,” says Rahul Reddy, founding partner, Reddy Neumann Brown PC.

The pilot for the visa expedited appointment program applies only to B1/B2 business and tourism visas and excludes H-1B, L-1, F-1, H-4, and immigrant visas.

What It Costs

Under the pilot program, eligible applicants for B1/B2 visas, those making new appointments or holding existing appointments with unexpired MRV fee receipts, may pay a $750 fee per appointment to schedule a visa interview within 10 business days, subject to availability.

B visas are nonimmigrant ‘Visitor visas’ for people who want to enter the United States temporarily for business (B-1 visa), tourism (B-2 visa), or a combination of both (B-1/B-2 visa).

In addition to the $750 per-appointment fee, applicants must pay the $185 Machine-Readable Visa (MRV) fee and schedule an interview.

Here’s the catch: after an applicant selects an expedited appointment date and time, the $750 fee payment must be completed within 10 minutes to secure the appointment. Once made, the date and time cannot be changed. Missed appointments mean the fee is forfeited. The expedited appointment fee is not refundable.

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Does Paying Guarantee A Visa?

No. Using the expedited appointment pilot program does not ensure a visa will be issued; it only allows for an earlier appointment.

It also does not bypass the vetting and screening process. Every US visa applicant, including those in the expedited appointment pilot program, needs to complete thorough screening and vetting before receiving a visa.

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What Is Paid Expedite

A “Paid Expedite” appointment lets each applicant pay an additional fee (US $750) to schedule a B visa appointment within the next 10 business days. This fee is separate from, and in addition to, the nonimmigrant visa (MRV) application fee.

Applicants must already have a regular appointment scheduled and meet all qualifying criteria to access the “Paid Expedite” option. Paying the fee does not guarantee visa issuance or faster processing — it only secures an earlier appointment.

How To Apply

You must first schedule a regular appointment. Then, sign in to your account, click “Continue,” select “Request Expedite,” and choose the “Paid Expedite” option. “The applicant must first complete the DS-160, pay the MRV fee, and schedule a regular appointment. Then, if expedited slots are available, the applicant may select one and pay the $750 fee,” adds Reddy.

This option will only appear if it’s available in the country where the appointment is being scheduled, expedited slots are open, and the applicant meets all eligibility criteria.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as immigration or legal advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Readers are advised to consult the official US Department of State website or a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions regarding visa applications. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.