India’s markets regulator is unlikely to review the newly implemented Closing Auction System (CAS), as per Reuters. As per the international news agency, SEBI, the market regulator, “doesn’t see any flaw in it or its design,” Reuters reported, citing sources.

The issue comes to the fore after the CAS was implemented starting August 3. The Benchmark Nifty 50, experienced sharp spike in closing trade for the past two days. “It’s too ⁠early to do any review. Participation increased ⁠on Tuesday ‌and the Securities ​and Exchange Board of ‌India expects participation to increase further,” as per sources quoted by Reuters.

Reuters also stated that SEBI did not ‌immediately ⁠respond to an email seeking comment. Financialexpress.com has also sent an email to SEBI seeking clarification, and we will update as soon as we hear from the market regulator.

What is CAS?

Under the new mechanism, the closing session is split into different parts. It starts with a five-minute transition to calculate a “reference price” based on recent trades. Then, investors can place both limit and market orders during this five-minute window soon after.Traders can place market and limit orders initially, but the final stage of the entry period is restricted to limit orders only.

To prevent anyone from trying to manipulate the closing moments, the session ends at a random time between 3:28 PM and 3:30 PM.

This system closes randomly. The price is determined naturally based on an equilibrium mechanism, the price at which the most shares can be sold.

Market Timings for Closing Auction Session (CAS)