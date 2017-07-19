Kangana Ranaut vs Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar: How nepotism taunt turned boomeranged

Varun Dhawan apologised on Tuesday and added that he is sorry if anyone was offended or hurt by the act.

Just three days after Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan made headlines with their nepotism rocks shout at the 18th IIFA Awards, the younger of the three men, Varun took to Twitter and apologised for the chant. There is no word as yet from Saif and Karan. Even though Kangana’s name was not directly mentioned at the IIFA stage, it was a direct attack on the actress who earlier this year, in an episode of Koffee With Karan had taken on the host Karan over the perception that nepotism prevails in the Hindi cinema industry.

The act attracted a negative response on various social media platforms. Twitterati had gone on to criticise these actors for making the statement. Responding to this, Varun apologised on Tuesday and added that he is sorry if anyone was offended or hurt by the act but again, there was no mention of Kangana Ranaut. “I express my apology and regret. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act,” Varun said in his tweet. As can be seen, he has not expressly mentioned Kangana in his apology.

I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act.. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 18, 2017

When Varun Dhawan had come on stage to collect his best actor in a comedy role during IIFA, Saif had joked by saying, “You are here because of your Papa!” To this Varun had responded by saying, “And you’re here because of your mummy.” Karan Johar who was present on the stage at that point of time joined the conversation by saying, “I am here because of my Papa.” The three men then together shouted, “Nepotism Rocks”.

Taking a potshot at Johar, Dhawan was quick to retort by saying, “There was a song in your film… Bole choodiyan, bole kangana.” Karan, with his quick wit, then commented: “Kangana naa hi bole toh achha hai… Kangana bahut bolti hai. (It’s better Kangana doesn’t say anything, she talks a lot.”