Judwaa 2 Box Office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer crosses Rs 215 crore mark

This year has been good for Varun Dhawan who has delivered two back-to-back Rs 100 crore movies, Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania being the first. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Judwaa 2 Box Office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, that released on Septemeber 29, has fared extremely well with its Box Office collections. The film that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, was well received by the audience. In its opening weekend, the film took the audience by storm and in merely 3 days, it managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, reported Bollywood Hungama. Thereafter, despite being in its third week, the film has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office. It is a remake of the 90s hit film, Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan in the lead role along with Karishma Kapoor and Rambha.

Judwaa 2 released across more than 3500 screens all over the world and in spite of immense competition from the latest releases, it managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, standing at Rs 215.91 crore. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the domestic collections of the film stood at Rs 137.18 cr (Rs 175.87 crore GROSS) and its worldwide collections were over Rs 40 crore (Overseas GROSS), total collections being Rs 215.91 crore. The Varun Dhawan starrer is now the second highest worldwide grosser with Raees being the first, standing at Rs 281.44 crore.

This year has been a good progress for Varun Dhawan who has delivered two back-to-back Rs 100 crore movies, Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania being the first. With Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again release this week, it will be interesting to watch Judwaa 2 battle to remain ahead in lifetime collections.