Jagga Jasoos box office collection prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer to earn under Rs 50 cr in India alone

Jagga Jasoos box office collection prediction: The much-awaited movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the screens this Friday.

Jagga Jasoos box office collection prediction: With success of Bollywood movies increasingly being judged more on the basis of business than content, speculation about the amount of money they will make has gained great significance and that too even before the movie has been released. One such movie about which rumours abound is the yet to be released star-studded movie Jagga Jasoos. The much-awaited movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The movie is being predicted as a sure-shot commercial hit due to a number of reasons. The primary reason for this is coming together of star pair Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif itself. The movie will display the chemistry between two rumoured ex-couples, something which will act as crowd puller for the flick. The second reason which makes people wonder about movie’s success is star director-lead pair, i.e, Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor – a pair which had displayed an absolute masterclass in their last flick Barfi, with the actor going on to even get a Filmfare award for the stellar performance. Another booster for the movie is the timing of the release – no other movie is getting released on box-office this Friday, and the ones which are already released are not doing so well on screen – however, it i not getting an extended weekend booster shot as there is no scheduled holiday then. Obviously, the movie becomes the first choice of viewers this Friday. Well thought, Ranbir and Anurag.

In such a scenario, anything less than Rs 50 crore will be too disappointing for the Jagga Jasoos makers. And even at that score, it will not be dubbed a successful movie or a super-hit. However, miracles have happened before. With Ranbir’s last, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil becoming mega box-office hit with more than Rs 100 crore, one has extra-high expectations with this one. Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos brings on screen Ranbir Kapoor as Jagga, Katrina Kaif as Shruti, Saswata Chatterjee as Jagga’s father, Kiran Srinivas, Sayani Gupta as Little Girl, Saurabh Shukla as Teacher, Adah Sharma, and Denzil Smith in important roles.