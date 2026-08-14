The cues for Indian markets are a mixed bag this morning. The Asian markets are trading on a higher note, while the US Futures are flat. Crude prices fell below $90. However, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start for Indian markets. It is down 24 points or 0.10%.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.15% lower at 24,435.95, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.24% lower at 77,966.

Key global and domestic cues for August 14, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Friday’s trade on a higher note, tracking broad gains in US tech amid lower oil prices and a flat producer price inflation reading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added over 0.75% while the Topix rose 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.54% at open, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.10%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,214, lower than the index’s last close of 25,396.51.

US market on Thursday

On Thursday, the US stock market rose to a fresh all-time intraday high as oil prices declined and traders digested more inflation data. The S&P 500 index added 0.65% and surpassed 7,800 for the first time ever, closing at a record of 7,798.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81% to end at 26,803.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.13%, or 69.72 points, to 53,839.99.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.04% to trade at $81.22 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading 0.03% higher at $87.10, below the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.04% lower at $81.22 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,381.10 an ounce, up 0.89%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,53,540 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 0.83% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,53,060 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,155.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.57% lower at $63.97 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 0.81% to Rs 2.36 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 510.69 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,353.09 crore on August 13, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 99.91. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.10% to close at 95.44 to the dollar on August 13.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Shipbuilding sector’s stocks surged the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 5.65% in market capitalisation. Further, Space stocks were followed by the Shipping sector stocks, which were further followed by the Defence stocks. However, the Glass sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.7%.