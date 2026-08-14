US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has started sending emails to some foreign visitors about 10 days before their authorised stay in the country ends.

The email tells travellers how much time they have left in the US and reminds them to check their immigration status before their authorised stay expires.

But the programme does not cover every foreign visitor yet. It started with travellers entering the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) and is being slowly expanded to other categories.

Who is getting these emails?

CBP has not made the system a blanket rule for everyone entering the US.

The programme first began with Visa Waiver Program travellers and is now being expanded to other classes of admission. This means people travelling on B-1/B-2 visas and some other visa categories may not receive the emails yet, depending on how far the rollout has reached. Travellers should therefore not assume that they are covered simply because they have entered the US.

As of August 2026, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is moving towards a more active digital system that connects a traveller’s digital information with their entry and exit records.

The latest change also includes a new Voluntary Self-Reported Exit (VSRE) feature, which gives some non-immigrant visitors a way to confirm that they have left the US through a mobile app.

How the new exit system works

The VSRE feature is being introduced for B-1/B-2 and other non-immigrant visitors.

Travellers can use a mobile app to report their departure from the US. The process includes geolocation tracking, which helps confirm where the traveller is, along with liveness-detection selfies to verify their identity.

This means the system can use both the traveller’s location and a live selfie as part of the departure confirmation process.

Check your I-94 before waiting for an email

Travellers do not have to wait for CBP to send them a reminder. They can check their own immigration record at any time through the “View Compliance” section on the I-94 website at i94.cbp.dhs.gov. The same information is also available through the CBP Link mobile app.

The system shows either how many days a person has left in the US or how many days they have overstayed.

The calculation is based on the “admit until” date given by a CBP officer when the traveller enters the country.

CBP says the official compliance emails will come only from the official email. The agency has warned travellers that a compliance-related email coming from another address could be a phishing attempt.

Travellers should be careful before clicking on links or sharing personal information if an email does not come from the official CBP address.

An overstay alert is not automatically a legal finding

There is an important point travellers need to understand. CBP says that receiving an overstay email, or seeing “days overstayed” on the I-94 website, does not by itself mean that the person has legally violated their immigration status.

The agency says only an authorised official from the Department of Homeland Security can make that legal determination after reviewing the case.

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CBP also says the new notifications do not create a new enforcement policy. Instead, they make the agency’s existing system of tracking travellers’ authorised stays more visible to the people entering the US.

An actual overstay can still have serious consequences

Even though an alert is not automatically a legal finding, overstaying can have serious consequences under US immigration law. A visa can generally be voided when a person overstays their authorised period.

Longer overstays can also lead to bans on returning to the US In general, a person who stays more than 180 days beyond their authorised period can face a three-year bar on reentry. If the overstay reaches a year or more, the bar can increase to 10 years. This is why travellers should not ignore an overstay notice or assume that a mistake in the system will simply fix itself.

What if CBP gets the record wrong?

Errors can sometimes happen in arrival and departure records. CBP relies on information such as airline manifest data to track when travellers enter and leave the country. Records can be less reliable in some cases, particularly when someone crosses a land border.

As a result, some travellers have received overstay alerts even after they had already left the US.

If this happens, travellers should check their I-94 record immediately and make sure the departure information is correct.

They should also keep proof that they left the country. This could include boarding passes, foreign entry stamps or other documents showing their departure and subsequent entry into another country.

Travellers may need to provide this proof because they carry the burden of getting an incorrect record corrected.

If there is an error in the I-94 record, travellers can contact the Traveller Communications Centre at (202) 325-8000 or use the “Contact CBP” option on the I-94 website. While the 10-day email is only a reminder and not a legal verdict, an incorrect overstay record could create problems with future ESTA applications, visa renewals or US entry. Travellers should therefore check their I-94 status and make sure their departure is recorded correctly rather than waiting for CBP to flag an issue.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

